Hulu, Marvel bring back Ghost Rider with new show

Hulu unveiled plans for two new Marvel shows on its streaming video service, based on the characters Ghost Rider and Helstrom, as it revealed a new slate of programming and series renewals Wednesday at a Newfront presentation to advertisers in New York.

Hulu also announced it surpassed 28 million members.

The live-action Ghost Rider, which will star Gabriel Luna reprising his role from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Helstrom shows will join a swelling lineup of Marvel programming on Hulu. The service is embarking on its third season of Runaways, another live-action Marvel-based series, and the company announced plans for four adult-oriented Marvel animated series -- a team-up it's calling Marvel's The Offenders -- in February.

The reveal comes as the Marvel Cinematic Universe conquers the box office with Avengers: Endgame, coming off of a $1.22 billion opening weekend. (No word on if these are directly connected to the ever-expanding MCU, however.)

Wednesday's announcements are Hulu's first public comments since Disney, its majority owner, revealed detailed plans for Disney Plus, a streaming service set to be the family-friend sister service to edgier Hulu. Disney owns two-thirds of Hulu, with Comcast's NBCUniversal holding the rest.

Hulu's rapidly shifting ownership -- the company was a joint venture of four media heavyweights as recently as March -- and Disney's ambitious plans for Disney Plus have raised questions about Hulu's position in a changing streaming-video landscape.

Hulu unveiled other programming news Wednesday:

Model and Twitter power user Chrissy Teigen is teaming up with Momofuku celebrity chef David Chang for Hulu's first-ever original food show. The project is the first in a multiyear deal for food programming with Vox Media Studios, Chang's MajorDomo Media and Teigen's Suit & Thai Productions.

Teigen's Suit & Thai also struck a two-year deal on its own with Hulu, with the possibility for wide-ranging programming.

Nicole Kidman is teaming up again with Big Little Lies writer and producer David E. Kelley for Nine Perfect Strangers, based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty.



Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon will star as Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in a limited series, The Dropout

Hulu's freshman comedies Pen15 and Ramy were renewed for second seasons.

Hulu also introduced the second of what it calls "non-intrusive" ad formats. After it rolled out a way to advertise when viewers pause their shows earlier this year, Hulu said was kicking off a way for marketers to target binge viewers. Its pause ads are also widening in August, the company said.

First published May 1, 2019 at 6 a.m. PT.

Update 8:25 a.m. PT: Adds Marvel's confirmation that Gabriel Luna will reprise the Ghost Rider role.