Huawei reportedly to delay announcement of new laptop

Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

Huawei is indefinitely delaying the announcement of a new Windows laptop, The Information reported Tuesday. The laptop was scheduled to be unveiled this week.

Huawei is the world's second-largest phone manufacturer by volume, but it has struggled to make a dent in the US, partly because of concerns expressed by the government, including the FBI, CIA, NSA, the Federal Communications Commission and House Intelligence Committee.

The core issue with Huawei has been concerns over its coziness with the Chinese government and fears that its equipment could be used to spy on other countries and companies.

In May, President Donald Trump issued a national security order banning Huawei from the US. Google, Facebook and other US tech companies have since broken ties with the Chinese company.

The embattled Chinese telecom giant had planned to unveil the laptop at the CES Asia 2019 trade show in Shanghai this week. A new date for the laptop's launch hasn't been set, Huawei employees, speaking anonymously told The Information.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.