We may have gotten a look at Huawei's upcoming tablet. Reliable leaker Evan Blass posted a render of what he called the MatePad Pro on Thursday, and it looks like Apple's iPad Pro.
Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Huawei might be working on iPad Pro-style tablet
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.