Huawei might be working on iPad Pro-style tablet

It'll be called MatePad Pro, according to leaker Evan Blass.

This is Huawei's MatePad Pro, according to leaker Evan Blass.

 @evleaks

We may have gotten a look at Huawei's upcoming tablet. Reliable leaker Evan Blass posted a render of what he called the MatePad Pro on Thursday, and it looks like Apple's iPad Pro.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.

