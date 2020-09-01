HP Z brings the Power and the Fury (and the Z2 mini PC)

HP

For its fall refresh of its ZBook mobile workstation line, HP's joining the trend of jazzing up its names: The entry-priced ZBook 15v G6 morphs into the ZBook Power G7, while the performance-focused ZBook 15 and 17 G6 become the ZBook Fury 15 and 17 G7. Despite the new names, the two lines are part of HP's workhorse pro laptops, as opposed to the ZBook Studio and Create models, which focus more on style.

In addition to the name changes, they're substantially smaller, have added Pantone Validation to their 4K 100% P3 Dreamcolor display option, claim longer battery lives, and offer expanded security and enterprise manageability features (so corporate can manage your work-from-home workflow). And they've been updated to newer versions of components with a tweaked cooling system to match.

The ZBook Fury G7 models should be available by mid-September, while Power G7 models are expected to ship in early October.

The Power's internals now include up to the Nvidia Quadro T2000, newer Intel Xeon and Core i9 processors, 64GB memory and up to 4TB SSD. The Fury models can handle up to an RTX 5000 -- not an RTX 6000 Max-Q like the Asus ProArt StudioBook. There's a new option for a privacy screen on the Fury 15, but not the HP Sure View used in the business and consumer laptop, but a new Sure Reflect that likely works better with the matte screens.

For fall, HP's also revved its entry Z2 desktop workstations -- they're up to G5 now -- with up to Quadro RTX 3000 processors in the mini and small models and RTX 6000 in the full-size tower, as well as up to 10-core CPUs. HP expands the Mini's customizable capabilities with nine new flex modules for adding ports and connections.