HP Pavilion Gaming 15 laptop continues to blend work and play

HP

HP's Pavilion Gaming Laptop is one of the best mainstream gaming laptops under $1,000, and it looks like it's going to get a little better.

Like Dell's G series, the Pavilion Gaming line gives you a mainstream option instead of shelling out for a pricier PC from HP's Omen gaming brand such as the new dual-screen Omen X laptop. While it definitely still has a "gamer" look, its thinner, streamlined frame isn't over the top.

The updated model isn't vastly different from the last, but HP did redesign the intake and exhaust vents for more efficient cooling and slimmer bezels around its 15.6-inch full HD display. The insides are getting an update, too, with ninth-gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors and discrete graphics up to Nividia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with Max Q.

The 15.6-inch Pavilion Gaming 15 will start at $800, which converts to approximately AU$1,150 and £620. A 17-inch version will join the lineup as well for $50 more starting at $850.

HP

Accompanying the updated Pavilions are a new mouse and mousepad. The $25 Pavilion Gaming Mouse 200 isn't nearly as fancy as the new Omen Photon wireless mouse, but it does have on-the-fly DPI switching and RGB lighting. The $30 Pavilion Gaming Mousepad 400 has an anti-fray cloth surface with a rubber base that's wrapped in light.

The mouse and mousepad are available now, while the updated laptops arrive in June.

Now playing: Watch this: HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop is more interesting than its...

Also read: HP Omen X 2S gaming laptop sports a second screen