CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Video Games

How to watch: Wednesday's Nintendo Direct will reveal more Pokemon Sword and Shield

The Sept. 4 presentation will feature "roughly 40 minutes of information" on upcoming Switch games, including Luigi's Mansion 3.

pokemon-sword-and-shield-scorbunny-fist-bump

We might see a little more Scorbunny in Wednesday's Nintendo Direct.

 Nintendo

September's Nintendo Direct broadcast is coming on Wednesday and it'll give us a preview of the Switch games coming for the rest of 2019, like Luigi's Mansion 3 and Pokemon Sword and Shield. The presentation will happen at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET/11 p.m. BST/8 a.m. Thursday AEST), and we've embedded it below for your convenience (or in case you want to sit and wait intently for the remaining hours).

Luigi's Mansion 3 will spook your Nintendo Switch on Oct. 31, while Pokemon Sword and Shield hit on Nov. 15. Check out our sister site GameSpot for more on Wednesday's livestream.

Mentioned Above
Nintendo Switch (Gray)
$289
See it
$309 Amazon
See It
$299 Walmart
See It
$299 Best Buy
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Nintendo Switch

Next Article: Wi-Fi 6 is barely here, but Wi-Fi 7 is already on the way