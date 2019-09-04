How to watch: Wednesday's Nintendo Direct will reveal more Pokemon Sword and Shield

Nintendo

September's Nintendo Direct broadcast is coming on Wednesday and it'll give us a preview of the Switch games coming for the rest of 2019, like Luigi's Mansion 3 and Pokemon Sword and Shield. The presentation will happen at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET/11 p.m. BST/8 a.m. Thursday AEST), and we've embedded it below for your convenience (or in case you want to sit and wait intently for the remaining hours).

Luigi's Mansion 3 will spook your Nintendo Switch on Oct. 31, while Pokemon Sword and Shield hit on Nov. 15. Check out our sister site GameSpot for more on Wednesday's livestream.