How to watch The Game Awards 2019 and what will be revealed

The Game Awards

The Game Awards is the annual show celebrating the video game industry. it's also an event where big announcements may happen.

This year's show takes place on Thursday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Geoff Keighley, producer and creator of The Game Awards, says there will be 10 reveals that night along with the dozens of awards given to the people making the games, to esports competitors and to others within the industry.

When is The Game Awards?

The Game Awards start at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, Dec. 12. It'll stream on multiple platforms such as:

YouTube

Twitch

Mixer

Steam

PSN

Xbox Live

Twitter

Facebook

Our sister site Gamespot will also stream the event.

Who are the nominees?

There are 29 categories at this year's Game Awards. Some are within a certain genre, such as best role-playing game or sports game. Others focus on esports including best team, players and coach. There are also a handful of technical categories such as best visuals and audio.

The big award of the night, however, will be Game of the Year. The nominees:

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Outer Worlds

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate came out in December 2018, which was after the deadline for last year's Game Awards so it's being allowed into the running for awards in 2019.

What are some of the announcements?

A few companies are hinting about a reveal of sorts at The Game Awards. Sucker Punch Productions, developer of the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima, sent a tweet Tuesday with a portion of a trailer for the game.

Epic Games also tweeted on Tuesday that it will have some Fortnite news to reveal during the show. This will likely be news about the current season of the game.

Tune in Dec 12 at 8:30 PM ET to see if Fortnite takes home an award at #TheGameAwards



📣 We’ll be making a special announcement during the show so don’t miss it 👀



🗳️: https://t.co/KzlA8QDaol — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 9, 2019

The official Dungeons & Dragons Twitter account tweeted Wednesday that it will see Montreal-based developer Tuque Games at the show. The company is working on a game based on the fantasy franchise.

What is The Game Festival?

Something new this year for The Game Awards is its own digital event. The Game Festival lets players try out demos for some upcoming games for 48 hours on Steam. So far the games available during the two days are these:

System Shock (Nightdive Studios)

Eastward (Pixpil/Chucklefish)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

Moving Out (SMG Studio/Devm Games/Team17)

Röki (Polygon Treehouse/United Label)

Chicory (Greg Lobanov)

Wooden Nickel (Brain&Brain)

Haven (The Game Bakers)

Heavenly Bodies (2pt Interactive)

Acid Knife (Powerhoof)

The Drifter (Powerhoof)

Carrion (Phobia/Devolver)

SkateBird (Glass Bottom Games)

The Game Festival runs from Thursday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT to Saturday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.