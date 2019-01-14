How to Train Your Dragon 3 coming to theaters three weeks early

Universal Pictures

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World isn't coming to theaters in the US until Feb. 22, but a special advance screening is being made available on Feb. 2.

DreamWorks Animation and Fandango are offering the early screening, with tickets sold exclusively by the latter. The screenings will be held nationwide at theater chains including AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark Theatres and others.

Fandango said in the announcement that this will be the first of several early release screenings planned for 2019.

The film, which came out in Australia on Jan. 3, got high marks in CNET's review, with Jennifer Bisset calling it "very nearly perfect." The UK will also get the sequel in theaters on Feb. 1.

Early screenings may very well be a trend, especially in cases where other countries get premiere dates before the US. For instance, Amazon offered early Aquaman screenings in the US to Prime members last month, but the film had already opened in China and Australia.