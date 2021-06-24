How to check whether your laptop will run Windows 11

Sarah Tew/CNET

The newly announced Windows 11 operating system should be compatible with the vast majority of PCs on the market, according to a Windows blog post published Wednesday.

But if you're planning to upgrade your current PC, we recommend you make sure the updated operating system will work on your computer. Otherwise, you'll probably need to replace your PC by 2025 as as Microsoft phases out Windows 10 over the next several years.

You can test whether your PC meets the system requirements for Windows 11 by downloading Microsoft's PC Health Check here. As long as your computer passes the test, you can get the Windows 11 update for free when it becomes available this winter.

Here's the full list of system requirements for Windows 11, including at least 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage and a 720p display larger than 9 inches diagonally.