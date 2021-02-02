Amazon's Jeff Bezos stepping down as CEO Mass Effect remaster Third stimulus check Reddit and GameStop: What's next Amazon to build swirling 'Helix' as HQ2 Uber to buy Drizly for $1.1 billion Nike hands-free sneakers

How to access your PlayStation 2020 Wrap-Up

What games did you spent the most time playing last year?

screen-shot-2021-02-03-at-9-40-25-am.png

I spent a lot of time with Astro's Playroom, cause it rules.

 Sony

Today Sony launched its PlayStation 2020 Wrap-Up. Think Spotify Wrapped, but for video games.

Releasing this on February 2 seems a bit... strange, but better late than never.

You can access your own personal wrap-up here. Log-in using the email attached to your PlayStation account, drop your password and you're away.

What does it tell you? It's all pretty straight forward. The wrap-up lets you know how many games you played throughout the year (I'd played 25).

screen-shot-2021-02-03-at-9-08-00-am.png

Wonder how many of these were terrible games my kids downloaded...

 Sony

It also tells you the games you spent the most time with throughout 2020.

Because I have kids that become obsessed with one game for months, my #1 was LittleBigPlanet 3. Rayman Legends still gets a lot of play in the Serrels household.

screen-shot-2021-02-03-at-9-10-09-am.png

Don't have kids.

Those Fall Guys hours are probably mine though!

There are other interesting categories. It tells you the day of the week you're most likely to play video games (mine is Thursday) and if you have a PS5 it provides an interesting breakout on your PS5 activity.

Worth taking a look for sure. 