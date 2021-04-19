Home security bundle: Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for Blink Mini camera for $75 (save $50)

Amazon

I often see deals for security cameras paired with smart displays, but doesn't pairing a tablet make more sense? You still get a spacious screen so you can check what's happening, but it's fully portable rather than fixed in one spot.

If you like that idea, check this deal: Today only, Amazon is offering the . That's $50 off the regular price of purchasing these two separately.

There's not much I can tell you about the Fire HD 8 you haven't heard me say dozens of times. It's a superb tablet: Fast, with a great screen, solid battery life, expandable storage and USB-C charging. Read CNET's Fire HD 8 review to learn more.

As for the Blink Mini, it's a solid home security camera that offers 1080p recording, night vision, motion detection, two-way audio and more. In those respects it rivals the superb Wyze Cam. Read CNET's Blink Mini review to learn more.

However, it doesn't come with free cloud storage -- a plan will run you $3 a month, or less if you pay annually -- and local storage requires the addition of the -- a $35 add-on.

I'll leave it to you to decide whether this is the home security ecosystem for you. But the $50 savings here would more than cover the cost of that add-on.

Your thoughts?

