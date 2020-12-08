Higround mechanical gaming keyboard brings sneaker culture to your keycaps

Higround

At the intersection of gaming and sneaker cultures is the IP Banned 1 mechanical keyboard from Higround. Exclusively designed as a drop for the shoppable sim game Complexland, the compact 60% keyboard has a custom sneaker-inspired print that covers the tops and sides of the PBT keycaps (short for polybutylene terephthalate).

The drop happens today at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET). In order to get one, you'll have to create a free account at Complexland. Once you're logged in, you'll have to hang out until the drop alert appears on your screen. If you just want the keycaps, which use the standard Cherry MX design, Higround is releasing the IP Banned 1 keycaps at the same time. Pricing wasn't announced ahead of the drop, but the company's Sandstone keyboard was priced at $135, which converts to £101 and AU$182 in the UK and Australia.

Higround's 60% keyboard not only stands out for its design but for its layout, which is more like a typical laptop keyboard. It uses a smaller right shift key to accommodate arrow keys. I've been using the excellent Sandstone keyboard for a couple of weeks that uses the same layout and you'll find in the IP Banned 1.

RGB lighting modes and full macro programming is available using Higround's app for MacOS and Windows. Although lighting can also be changed directly from the keyboard. A detachable USB-C cable is included, too.