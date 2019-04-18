HBO requests Trump stop using Game of Thrones memes ‘for political purposes’

Following Thursday's press conference where US Attorney General William Barr addressed the release of the Mueller report, President Donald Trump took to Twitter once again with a Game of Thrones-themed response.
The tweet, which shows him standing in some type of fog, with the Game of Thrones typeface reading "No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats-- game over."
"Though we can understand the enthusiasm for Game of Thrones now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes," an HBO spokesperson said in a statement.
This isn't the first time Trump has played on Game of Thrones on Twitter. In November, he tweeted an image of himself with the text "Sanctions are coming," a reference to the show's popular catchphrase "Winter is coming."
At the time, HBO said in a statement, "We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes."
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
