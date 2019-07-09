HBO Max is WarnerMedia's streaming service for Friends, Arrowverse and more

HBO

WarnerMedia on Tuesday revealed HBO Max as the next streaming home for its content, which includes Friends, shows from The CW network and movies such as Shazam and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

WarnerMedia confirmed the service on Twitter after The Hollywood Reporter shared the news.

Introducing the next big thing: HBO Max, our upcoming streaming service featuring exclusive originals and the best-of-the-best from the WarnerMedia portfolio. Learn more: https://t.co/MHHIkV0ohz pic.twitter.com/N9jb9FifIW — WarnerMedia (@WarnerMediaGrp) July 9, 2019

A promo video for the upcoming service shows a mix of HBO content like Game of Thrones and Sesame Street, along with Warner's cable staples like Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, DC Entertainment films like Wonder Woman and mentions that content will also come from brands like Adult Swim, CNN and others.

In addition to those shows, the service will the exclusive rights to The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Pretty Little Liars. The CW network's upcoming Batwoman show and Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene is also destined to stream on HBO Max, resulting from The CW winding down its previous streaming deal with Netflix.

The launch of the service is currently planned for the spring of 2020, but pricing has not yet been announced.