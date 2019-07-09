HBO Max is WarnerMedia's streaming service for Friends, Arrowverse and more

HBO

WarnerMedia on Tuesday revealed HBO Max as the next streaming home for its content, which includes Friends, shows from The CW network and movies such as Shazam and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

WarnerMedia confirmed the service on Twitter, announcing that the service is set for a spring 2020 debut.

Introducing the next big thing: HBO Max, our upcoming streaming service featuring exclusive originals and the best-of-the-best from the WarnerMedia portfolio. Learn more: https://t.co/MHHIkV0ohz pic.twitter.com/N9jb9FifIW — WarnerMedia (@WarnerMediaGrp) July 9, 2019

A promo video for the upcoming service shows a mix of HBO content like Game of Thrones and Sesame Street, along with Warner's cable staples like Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, DC Entertainment films like Wonder Woman and mentions that content will also come from brands like Adult Swim, CNN and others.

In addition to those shows, the service will the exclusive rights to The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Pretty Little Liars. The CW network's upcoming Batwoman show and Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene is also destined to stream on HBO Max, resulting from The CW winding down its previous streaming deal with Netflix.

Pricing has not yet been announced for HBO Max. WarnerMedia also owns the DC Universe streaming service, which will remain live concurrently with HBO Max reports GameSpot. DC Universe offers a comic book library in addition to original shows like Titans and Doom Patrol.

Netflix confirmed the departure of Friends from the service with its own tweet, fittingly themed with a coffee emoji.

The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye.



We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕ — Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2019

HBO Max's reveal marks the latest in a line of streaming services gearing up to take on Netflix after years of having content on the latter service. Disney Plus is launching Nov. 12 in the US, becoming the exclusive streaming service for 2019 movies from Disney, like Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. NBCUniversal is also planning a streaming service, which the company has so far said will launch in 2020.

Originally published July 9, 10:26 a.m. PT.

Update, 12:46 p.m.: Adds Netflix response and additional details.