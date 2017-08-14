That one 'Game of Thrones' moment has Twitter buzzing

Warning: "Game of Thrones" spoilers ahead.
HBO's "Game of Thrones" just keeps getting juicier, as the show frantically tries to move a complicated plot along with just two episodes left in this second-to-the-last season. Sunday's episode was an especially jam-packed one, with death by dragon, a revelation from Cersei (could she be faking it?), a Tyrion-Jaime reunion, the return of The Hound and much more.
But the moment that earned the most buzz on social media was one of the quieter scenes, with no blood or destruction. It came when Sam and Gilly were hard at work copying scrolls at the Citadel, and she informed him that one of the scrolls recorded how Daenerys' brother Prince Rhaegar received an annulment of his marriage so he could marry someone else.
As in, Jon Snow's father and his mother, Ned Stark's sister Lyanna, were apparently legally wed, making Bastard Jon Snow not a bastard, with a legit claim to the Iron Throne.
Sam neglected to put R and L together and just ignored the news. (And Gilly didn't understand its significance, of course.)
To a fan base that was proclaiming R+L=J long before the plot made it into the script, this was fun Twitter fodder indeed.
Keep the faith, Jon Snow fans: This news is going to get out somehow, even if HBO makes fans wait until 2019.
