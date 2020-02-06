CNET también está disponible en español.

Harley Quinn comes to Fortnite in Birds of Prey crossover

She has her own movie and now her own outfit.

Harley is going to cause some chaos on the island. 

 DC Entertainment

Fortnite will have another crossover with a DC comic character starting Thursday. Data miners first discovered a new Harley Quinn skin in the game's latest update, which would be just in time for the release of the upcoming Birds of Prey film, and developer Epic Games confirmed she is on her way. 

In a now-deleted tweet, Epic said the Harley Quinn bundle will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT Thursday until Feb. 17. The bundle will include her outfit, Harley Hitter and Punchline Pickaxes. No price was given for the bundle or skin, but the likely price will range from 1,500-2,500 V-Bucks, or approximately $15 to $25. 

Fortnite

A now-deleted tweet from Epic Games regarding the Harley Quinn outfit. 

 Epic Games

Those who purchase the skin can complete the Harley Quinn challenges to unlock the Always Fantabulous Harley variant. 

Last September, DC and Epic held a Batman Day crossover event turning part of the island into Gotham City. 

Originally published Feb. 5.
Update Feb. 6: Adds Epic confirmation. 

