Halloween 2019: Last-minute high-tech decorations

Halloween is almost here, so you only have a few days left to source ideas and set up your spooky-season decor. Luckily, we found some amazing high-tech decor and the best Halloween decorations available on Amazon Prime that are sure to scare all your friends.

AtmosFX via Amazon Add a haunted family of four to your guest list this Halloween. Don't worry. They won't eat much. Because they're dead. AtmosFX Digital Decorations brings you this projector-compatible DVD that will project these four ghoulish guests right into your living room with an easy setup. Just pop the DVD into a DVD player and attach the video output to a projector for your own haunted mansion. The video will also play on a regular TV or monitor.

Rubie's via Amazon Stranger Things fans, this one's for you. You can deck your walls with Joyce Byers' famous alphabet-light communication device to wow your dinner party guests. And since it's also arguably a Christmas decoration, it won't even be weird if you leave it up through December.

LUKAT via Amazon When someone approaches your door to trick or treat, this ghoulish guy will greet them with blinking red eyes that glow and a sinister laugh. There's a motion-detecting sensor that hangs beneath the skull to trigger the action. Make sure you have some place high to hang this from. It's over 5 feet tall.

Easife via Amazon It's not too late to score a spooky fog machine and give your Halloween setup the ambiance of an old, forgotten graveyard at dusk. This one has a remote control and colored LED lights, which means they aren't cheap Halloween decorations, but they'll match the mood of your event. Fog fluid is sold separately.

Michael Wapp/Getty Images/iStockPhoto After you've got the perfect Halloween party decorations, the last thing you'll need for your Halloween home decor is some appropriately spooky sounds. Luckily, the ever-evolving Alexa has her own set of Halloween tips, tricks and treats. Just ask your Echo device to "tell me a spooky story" or "play spooky sounds" and listen as she recites Halloween limericks and serenades you with the sounds of creaky floorboards, screams and drafty old houses. There are also Halloween games and jokes available.

