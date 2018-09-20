AtmosFX

It's hard to believe, but Halloween is just over a month away. Want to bring things up a notch, decoration-wise? I've got you. It's time to go digital on this holiday.

See, AtmosFX makes a whole bunch of sweet Halloween-themed animations -- and by "sweet" I mean completely awesome. I loaded up my windows with them last year and the neighborhood loved them.

Interested? Through Oct. 17, Cheapskate readers can get Bone Chillers: Numskulls for free! Regular price: $10. Just make sure to follow the instructions below:

Go to https://atmosfx.com/collections/decorations/products/bone-chillers



Scroll down to the Numskulls animation (the last one in the collection) and click Add to cart .



. Click the shopping cart in the top right corner, and on the following page click Checkout .



. Enter code CHEAPSKATENUMSKULLS on the right, click Apply, then complete the checkout process.



Remember, this code works only for the Numskulls animation.

When you're done, you'll be able to download your MP4 video files, which come in four variations -- one each for displaying on a TV or computer screen, projecting on a wall or window, or even creating a holographic effect (known here as "hollusion") on a translucent sheet. AtmosFX provides excellent how-to videos for all these options.

If you like the Numkulls animation and want more, the company is also offering 35 percent off any of the following Halloween-themed collections, with promo code CLASSICS35CHEAPSKATE. Here's what's on offer:

Don't have a projector? Good news: You don't need a fancy high-end model for this. Just about any inexpensive LED projector should do the trick. Just copy the video(s) to a memory card or flash drive, pop it in and set the projector to repeat.

Here's one option: This 1,800-lumen DBPower T20 mini projector is just $60. And this AuKing model promises 2,400 lumens for $80. (These are just a few of the dozens of similar, and similarly priced, off-brand projectors you can find on Amazon. It's hard to know for sure if one is better than another, but any of them should be more than sufficient for this particular task.)

Even if you just end up showing the Numskulls animation on your TV, this is a really cool addition to your Halloween festivities. I'm a big AtmosFX fan this time of year.

