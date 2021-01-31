Grilling burgers for the big game? Save 10% on grilling accessories from Kenyon

Kenyon

Ordinarily, this is the time of year when you would be planning a backyard BBQ for the big game. While inviting a slew of friends over is off the table this year, you can still grill for yourself and your family. Need to refresh your tools? Kenyon wants to help out. From now through Feb. 8, off when you apply promo code TOUCHDOWN at checkout.

The company behind a line of well-known electric grills and cooktops has accessories for its own products on sale, but there are also some products that any backyard chef may want to own. Kenyon's Grill Utensil Kit, for example, includes a spatula, fork, tongs and basting brush -- all made of stainless steel with high temperature nylon so they won't scratch the non-stick coating on your cooking grates and pans. It comes with a canvas carrying case as well. Usually $75, you can get the with code TOUCHDOWN.

You might also want to take a look at the and the with its own insulated carry bag. Just remember to apply the promo code at checkout.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.