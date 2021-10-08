Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster is real, and it's coming later this year

Rockstar

Following several leaks hinting at that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -- The Definitive Edition is coming, developer Rockstar confirmed it Friday. The collection will include GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas.

It's coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher later this year, the company said in a release. It'll also hit iOS and Android during the first half of 2022.

The remastered games will include "graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals."

Rockstar will also start removing existing versions of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas from digital stores next week, so purists might want to purchase digital versions of the originals.

GTA 3 came out on PS2 Oct. 22, 2001, meaning its 20th anniversary is happening in two weeks. Seems like that'd be a good time to reveal some gameplay. Vice City and San Andreas were released in 2002 and 2004 respectively.