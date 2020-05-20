CNET también está disponible en español.

GoPro Zeus Mini bundles a waterproof light and magnetic clip mount for $70

The combo works great for lighting up your video and webcam while working from home.

GoPro's Light Mod and magnetic clip combine for the Zeus Mini. 

 Joshua Goldman/CNET

Low-light image quality gets better with every generation of GoPro's Hero cameras, including its latest Hero8 Black and Max. Still, some extra light after sunset definitely helps, so GoPro made the tiny $50 200-lumen LED Light Mod. The Light Mod is now available bundled with the company's $25 magnetic swiveling mounting clip to form the $70 Zeus Mini

While the Light Mod comes in handy when shooting photos and video with your GoPro, in the end. it's just a powerful little lamp you can use with your phone or any other camera. I used the magnetic swivel clip attached to my laptop's display to improve the lighting for a webcam video chat, which worked great, but you could just as easily use it anywhere you need more light, making it useful beyond improving your shots. There's also a strobe mode you can use to signal someone or for visibility. 

At about the size of a fun-size Snickers, it's small and light enough to keep in a bag or pocket, and it's waterproof down to 10 meters (33 feet). The light has a cold shoe mount so it can stand on its own, but it also comes with a shoe with GoPro mounting fingers letting you attach it to just about any GoPro mount.   

The Zeus Mini is available now as is the Hero8 Black Media Mod housing that has a cold shoe for the Light Mod. But, if you've been waiting to get your hands on GoPro's Display Mod, it's still on the way. The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed production and shipping, but the new mods are expected to be available in September. 

