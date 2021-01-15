GoPro opens up its Labs toolbox again with new experimental features

GoPro is giving users of its cameras access to more experimental features through its GoPro Labs program it launched in May 2020. For owners of the Hero9 Black, Hero8 Black, Hero7 Black and GoPro Max cameras, you can download and install the special release firmware to add new capabilities to the cameras. You won't lose any features, you'll just gain new ones.
With the firmware update, the cameras will be able to do things like start and stop recordings when the camera starts and stops moving or when USB power is detected for use as a dash cam. Other features include:
- Motion detection supported in all video modes including 360-degree detection with the Max
- Option to start livestreaming when the camera connects to a set Wi-Fi network
- One-button mode that limits controls to just starting and stopping captures so you don't accidentally switch camera modes
- Timed exposure lock and minimum shutter speed settings
- QR-code controls supported in 5K and HindSight capture for Hero9 Black
More details on all the currently available Labs features are on GoPro's site.