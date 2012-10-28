Google's super sharp Nexus 10 leaked

(Credit: BriefMobile)

What do we have here? Someone has taken a photo of an old HP TouchPad ... hold on, apparently this is the new Google Nexus 10!

According to Brief Mobile, this is the new Samsung-made 10-inch Nexus tablet that Google will announce as soon as Hurricane Sandy diverts from its course toward New York, New York. The site has posted 16 photos in all, so head on over to see it from a number of different angles.

Specs for the tablet are also listed, including a 2560x1600-pixel screen, which equates to just under 300 pixels per inch (ppi) over its 10.1-inch panel. It runs on a dual-core 1.7GHz Exynos processor, according to the report, with 2GB of RAM in support and a Mali-T604 graphics processor on-board.

Despite the unit obviously powering up, the site hasn't added any details about new software elements in the Android 4.2 build running on the Nexus 10. A photo of the apps drawer shows only the usual Google suspects, so we'll have to wait until it launch to hear about the changes in Android, it seems.

What do you think? Is this the Android tablet to end all others? Is it enough to fend off Apple's even newer new iPad and the Microsoft Surface? Let us know in the comments below.

Via briefmobile.com