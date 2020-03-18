Google's got a new 'Works With Chromebook' badge for certified accessories

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google wants to make it a little easier to know that the charging cord, cable or mouse that you're buying will work with your Chromebook. The company on Tuesday debuted a new "Works With Chromebook" badge for certified accessories.

Google says accessory with the badge have been tested to ensure they comply with Chromebook's compatibility standards. Chromebooks are laptops and two-in-ones running on the search giant's Chrome operating system.

Google said the badge will start showing up on certified accessories in the US, Canada and Japan, and include products from Belkin, Logitech, Targus and other brands.