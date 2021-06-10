Google Stadia Premiere Edition is just $50 right now (save $50)

Google

I'm not much of a gamer anymore, but I sure do love the idea of Stadia. Google's streaming service effectively eliminates the need for a game console. Sure, you still have to buy individual games and/or subscribe to Stadia Pro ($10 a month), but you don't have to wait around for downloads, updates and all those other console hassles.

Interested? Here's a deal you might want to snap up: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the , which is 50% off the regular price. It includes not only a Stadia controller, but also Google's Chromecast Ultra -- normally $50 all by itself.

The basic Stadia service is free to anyone with a Gmail account; a Stadia Pro subscription nets you access to a rotating game library and various other perks, including 4K HDR streaming and discounts on game purchases.

If you're an AT&T Wireless subscriber or planning to sign up for AT&T home internet, you may be able to get six months of Stadia Pro free with your service.

The bundled Chromecast Ultra -- a 4K streaming device similar to a Roku or Fire TV -- is what brings Stadia to your TV, though Google just announced that Stadia is coming to Android TV and Google TV devices as well.

Like I said, I'm not much of a gamer these days; if you're already a Stadia user, I'd love to hear what you think of it. Meanwhile, check out Scott Stein's Stadia review, keeping in mind it was published in late 2019; no doubt there have been updates and changes since then.

Now playing: Watch this: Google Stadia: Everything you need to know about the...

