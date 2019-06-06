Google Stadia launches November 2019 for $9.99, with a free tier next year

Screenshot by Lauren Routt/CNET

Google finally dished the pricing, availability and launch partnership details about Stadia, the cloud-gaming platform it formally announced in March, at an event the Thursday before E3. The platform combines a game vault subscription service combined with game hosting to let you play games on any device; it's been compared Netflix, in that there's a pool of content you pay a monthly fee for that can be viewed on mobile or fixed devices.

Here's the lowdown on the announcements:

There's a Stadia Base tier is free

There's a $9.99 monthly Stadia Pro tier which delivers 4K/60p HDR quality (at 35Mb/sec)

There's a Stadia Founder's Edition limited pre-order offer for $129 which includes a first access to the service, limited edition controller, a Chromecast Ultra streaming devices, three months of Stadia Pro, Bungie's full Destiny 2 experience, first dibs on a username and a buddy pass that gives a friend 3 months to try Stadia Pro.

Coming to 14 countries first, including the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and some other places.

At launch it will work on laptops, desktops and Chromecast Ultra TV streaming sticks, tablets, plus Google Pixel 3 phones. More phones and tablets are slated for later.

The Stadia controller, an optional $70 USD / £60 accessory that will connect wirelessly to the internet in order to play games, will come in three colors: Black, Clearly White, and Wasabi (green). There are more details at Stadia.com.



Launch games include:

Game publisher partners include:

Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption western maker Take 2 Interactive

Final Fantasy and Tomb Raider adventure game maker Square Enix

Fallout post-apocalyptic game maker Bethesda

Electronic Arts, which makes popular sports games like FIFA, Madden NFL and NHL Hockey

Upcoming E3 press conferences

Saturday, June 8

Electronic Arts -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)



Sunday, June 9

Microsoft/Xbox -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)



Bethesda -- 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET)

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

