Google Stadia 2020 plans, newest games and everything else we know

Google Stadia, which launched in November, is the company's big jump into the gaming industry. The cloud-gaming subscription service streams high-definition games straight to TVs and mobile devices without the need for a console or PC.
Stadia games run on powerful cloud servers, which makes it possible to stream sophisticated games to more lightweight hardware. It has been erroneously compared to services like Netflix and Apple Arcade because those are services people know and understand. In reality, it's much more like Nvidia GeForce Now and its competitors, in that it serves you games you own and enables you to play them on multiple devices. Google provides the platform and tools for developers to optimize games for streaming, and the subscription aspect of it is for extra features, such as 4K and freebies.
The lowdown
- Both the Android app and the iOS app landed at their respective app stores on Nov. 13. But the service will only work on selected Google Pixel Android phones so far, and you won't be able to do anything on iOS except "manage Stadia on other devices."
- The Stadia Founder's Edition, a limited preorder offer for $129 (£119 in the UK), has sold out globally. It included access to the service on Nov. 19, a limited-edition blue controller, a Chromecast Ultra streaming device, three months of Stadia Pro, Bungie's full Destiny 2 experience, first dibs on a username and a buddy pass that gives a friend three months to try Stadia Pro.
- After selling out, Google replaced the Founder's Edition with Stadia Premiere Edition in both the US and Europe. For the same $129 preorder price, the Premiere Edition gives you early access and also comes with the Chromecast Ultra and three months of the Pro subscription but includes the standard white Stadia controller. It doesn't include a Buddy Pass and you don't get to reserve a unique Stadia Name.
- At launch, you'll only be able to connect the wireless controller via a Chromecast Ultra; your Pixelbook Go or Pixel gaming -- supported for the Pixel 2 through Pixel 4 lines -- will have to connect the controller via wired USB. Even then, it will only work over Wi-Fi; streaming over cellular networks on your Pixel will have to wait.
- There will be a free Stadia Base Tier for any game you purchase via Stadia at up to 1080p/60fps in stereo (at 10Mbps). Individual game prices are still TBD.
- There will be a $9.99 monthly Stadia Pro tier, which delivers 4K/60p HDR quality (at 35Mbps) with 5.1 surround sound, free games added to your library and discounts.
- You can test your connection to see if it's up to Stadia's requirements. You need a minimum throughput of 10Mbps -- but that's for 720p. The test doesn't report anything other than speed, so factors like latency or network jitter may complicate your experience.
- It will come to 14 countries first, including the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.
- At launch, it will work on laptops, desktops and Chromecast Ultra TV streaming sticks, tablets, plus Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 phones. More phones, including the iPhone, and tablets are slated for later.
- The Stadia controller, an optional $69 (£59) accessory that will connect wirelessly to the internet in order to play games, will come in three colors: black, clearly white and wasabi (green).
Current game lineup
- Destiny 2: The Collection
- Kine
- Gylt
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Thumper
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Just Dance 2020
- Samurai Shodown
- Borderlands 3
- Attack on Titan 2 Final Battle
- Darksiders Genesis
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Farming Simulator 19
- Final Fantasy XV
- Football Manager 2020
- NBA 2K20
- Grid
- Rage 2
- Metro Exodus
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Trial Rising
Other games coming in 2020
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3
- Doom Eternal
- Marvel's Avengers
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Plans for 2020
The Google Stadia team laid out the plans on Jan. 16 for the first three months of 2020. Along with more features rolling out, the team expects 120 games to be released in 2020. Here are the features coming out early this year:
- Support for 4K gaming on the web.
- Add further Assistant functionality when playing on the web.
- Support for additional Android phones.
- Wireless gameplay on the web through the Stadia controller.
Originally published June 5 and updated when new information is released.
