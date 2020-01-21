Google Stadia 2020 plans, newest games and everything else we know

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Stadia, which launched in November, is the company's big jump into the gaming industry. The cloud-gaming subscription service streams high-definition games straight to TVs and mobile devices without the need for a console or PC.

Stadia games run on powerful cloud servers, which makes it possible to stream sophisticated games to more lightweight hardware. It has been erroneously compared to services like Netflix and Apple Arcade because those are services people know and understand. In reality, it's much more like Nvidia GeForce Now and its competitors, in that it serves you games you own and enables you to play them on multiple devices. Google provides the platform and tools for developers to optimize games for streaming, and the subscription aspect of it is for extra features, such as 4K and freebies.

Current game lineup

Other games coming in 2020

Plans for 2020

The Google Stadia team laid out the plans on Jan. 16 for the first three months of 2020. Along with more features rolling out, the team expects 120 games to be released in 2020. Here are the features coming out early this year:

Support for 4K gaming on the web.

Add further Assistant functionality when playing on the web.

Support for additional Android phones.

Wireless gameplay on the web through the Stadia controller.

