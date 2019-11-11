Google reveals Stadia game lineup: Everything we know about price, launch and speed requirements

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google dished the pricing and launch partnership details about Stadia, the cloud-gaming platform it formally announced in March, at its E3 event in the summer, but we got the firm launch date of Nov. 19 at the company's annual Made by Google event. Twelve games will make the lineup for launch day, including major titles such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Mortal Kombat 11 and the recently-released-for-PC Red Dead Redemption 2, which has had a slew of issues since its Nov. 5 release.

Stadia games run on powerful cloud servers, which makes it possible to run sophisticated games on more lightweight hardware. It has been erroneously compared to services like Netflix and Apple Arcade because those are services people know and understand. In reality, it's much more like Nvidia GeForce Now and its competitors in that it serves you games you own to play on multiple devices. Google provides the platform and tools for developers to optimize games for streaming, and the subscription aspect of it is for extra features, such as 4K and freebies.

Launch games include

Wondering what games will be available to play on launch day for Stadia? Here’s our day one lineup for November 19 with more titles coming by the end of 2019.



Other games coming in 2019

Game publisher partners include

