Google Pixelbook offers 'instant tethering' to access internet

For Google's new Pixelbook, setting up a hotspot on the go got a lot simpler.

At a hardware launch event Wednesday, Google unveiled its new Pixelbook 2-in-1 laptop.

The device can automatically pair with your Pixel phone to offer internet access when no Wi-Fi is available. The company calls the feature "instant tethering" and says it's easier to use than creating a hotspot with your phone then connecting to it on your laptop.

