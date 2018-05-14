Google Drive is now 'Google One.' What's the difference?

Screenshot by Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

Google One is the new way to store your data online with Google, taking over from the company's previous Google Drive storage plans.

The rebranding brings a handful of new features. With Google One you'll be able to share your storage plan with up to five family members. Google says it'll also now include "one-tap" customer support for your other Google products -- including Google hardware devices. Plus, Google says it may hand out free Google Play credits to buy apps, music and movies, and offer other sorts of deals as well. (Hotel room discounts were mentioned as one possibility.)

Google One will keep providing the same free 15GB of storage with every Google account, according to the company's blog post. Paid storage options range from 100GB to 30TB. According to TechCrunch, there are two new storage plans: 200GB for $2.99 a month and 2TB for $9.99 a month.

Google says it will be upgrading all of its paid consumer Google Drive plans to Google One over the next few months, starting in the US and rolling out globally. According to Google, this won't affect G Suite business customers.