Google's Chrome team proposed a "privacy sandbox" Thursday that's designed to give us the best of both worlds: ads that publishers can target toward our interests but that don't infringe our privacy. It's a major development in an area where Chrome, the dominant browser, has lagged competitors.

Browsers already include security sandboxes, restrictions designed to confine malware to limit its possible damage. Google's proposed privacy sandbox would similarly restrict tracking technology, according to proposal details Google published.

The privacy sandbox is "a secure environment for personalization that also protects user privacy," said Justin Schuh, a director of Chrome Engineering focused on security matters, in a privacy sandbox blog post. "Our goal is to create a set of standards that is more consistent with users' expectations of privacy."

For example, Chrome would restrict some private data to the browser -- an approach rival Brave Software has taken with its privacy-focused rival web browser. And it could restrict sharing personal data until it's shared across a large group of people using technologies called differential privacy and federated learning.

Privacy is a major concern among tech giants, with Apple leading the charge in many ways. The debate has proved challenging for Google, which offers useful, free services like search and Gmail that show ads. The difficulty has been especially pointed for Chrome, where Google protecting our privacy is at odds with its ad business.

The privacy sandbox, the result of months of work by Google researchers, is a major step that, if it works and is accepted by websites and advertisers, could help Google out of its privacy pickle.

Targeted ads -- those that are customized according to preferences websites and advertisers infer from our online behavior -- are worth more to publishers. Google also released study figures that say publishers' ad revenue drops 52% when browsers block the browser text files called cookies used to track our behavior target ads.

Blocking cookies that track us across sites is becoming the norm. Apple's Safari is the highest-profile browser that does so, with technology called intelligent tracking prevention. Firefox has begun blocking tracking by default, too, and Brave has done so since its launch in 2016. Microsoft's new Chromium-powered Edge also will block tracking.

Another problem with blocking tracking cookies is that websites and advertisers continue to track us using technology called fingerprinting, which can identify us by particular browser details. All major browsers are working on approaches to block fingerprinting.

"Unlike cookies, users cannot clear their fingerprint, and therefore cannot control how their information is collected. We think this subverts user choice and is wrong," Schuh said.