Google changes Nest Aware, but you get more for your money

The new Nest Aware subscription plan covers all of your devices.

There's a new Nest Aware in town -- and it starts at $6 a month.

Nest Aware, Google's optional cloud service plan for Nest devices, is changing early next year, the company announced at its Pixel event in New York on Tuesday. Instead of living on the Nest app, Nest Aware 2.0 will move over to the Google Home app as part of the company's software migration and new Google Nest brand identity

Existing Nest customers have the option to stay on the existing plan -- $5 per month for 5 days of continuous recording, $10 per month for 10 days of continuous recording and $30 per month for 30 days of continuous recording. All of these options include advanced Nest camera features, like facial recognition, package detection, clips, time lapses and activity zones

This current plan is pay-by-device, although Nest gives you a discount on your next Nest Aware plan when you add another device, as long as it's the same tier. That goes away with Google's $6 monthly Nest Aware plan, although that won't mean much if you only have one device and don't plan to add more. 

