The $30 Wyze Cam Pan is by far the least-expensive security camera I've ever tested. Given that, I wasn't sure what to expect. But it kinda rocks.

The Wyze Cam has free cloud storage, optional local storage (a microSD card isn't included), free motion-detection zones, integration with Amazon Alexa voice commands and more. The pricier Amazon Cloud Cam and Nest Cam Indoor don't even offer all of these features for free. Strongly consider the Wyze Cam Pan if you're looking for a cheap 1080p HD indoor home-security camera with plenty of features and decent performance.

This camera is only available in the United States; it converts to roughly £25 and AU$40 at the current exchange rate.

Same features, much less expensive

The first thing I noticed about this camera is that it has the same design and features as the $150 iSmartAlarm iCamera Keep and the $200 iSmartAlarm iCamera Keep Pro at a fraction of the price. Yes, the Wyze Cam Pan is a white plasticky cube, but that's perfectly fine considering you're paying just $30 for it.

The camera sets up quickly via the app and comes with an included power adapter. Your purchase doesn't include mounting hardware, however there is a built-in screw hole if you want to buy a separate mount.

The Wyze app could use a redesign, mainly because it looks a little outdated, but it worked well enough on both iOS and Android to serve its purpose -- checking in on the live feed, viewing saved clips and adjusting any settings as needed.

That combination of customization and features is typically reserved for more-expensive cameras like Amazon's Cloud Cam and the Nest Cam Indoor. Check out the chart below to see how they all stack up side-by-side.

Comparing indoor home security cameras

Wyze Cam Pan Amazon Cloud Cam Nest Cam Indoor Price $30 $120 $199 Color finish White White Black Power Wired Wired Wired Resolution 1080p HD 1080p HD 1080p HD Field of view 120-degree fixed angle; 360-degree pan; 93-degree tilt 120 degrees 130 degrees Live streaming Yes Yes Yes Cloud storage Free 14-day video clip storage (clip-based only) Free 24-hour video clip storage; optional Cloud Cam subscription service starting at $7 per month (clip-based only) Free three-hour image history; option Nest Aware subscription service starting at $10 per month (which adds continuous recording) Local storage Yes, microSD card not included (allows for continuous recording) No No Mobile app Android and iPhone Android and iPhone Android and iPhone Web app No No Yes Night vision Yes Yes Yes Alerts Motion and sound (includes custom alerts when the camera thinks it hears smoke alarm and CO alarms) Motion (person alerts available with Cloud Cam subscription) Motion and sound (person alerts available with Nest Aware) Activity zones Yes With Cloud Cam subscription With Nest Aware subscription Two-way audio Yes Yes Yes Dimensions (HxWxD) 5 x 2.4 x 2.4 inches 4.1 x 1.7 x 2.4 inches 4.5 x 2.9 x 2.9 inches Third-party integrations Amazon Alexa, IFTTT Amazon Alexa Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, Works with Nest

The 120-degree viewing angle, 360-degree horizontal panning, and 93-degree vertical tilting capabilities allow you to see pretty much anything in a room at a glance via the app. The Amazon Cloud Cam and the Nest Cam Indoor can't pan or tilt to show a different part of a room -- what their fixed-angle lenses see is what you get.