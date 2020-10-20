Google brings back monthly photo printing and delivery

Google

After an initial test run this past February, Google is bringing back its AI-driven photo printing and delivery service. For a $7 monthly fee, people using Google Photos can have 10 images a month printed out and delivered to their door, shipping cost included.

Google

Called the Premium Print Series and available in the coming weeks, the service uses Google's AI to automatically recommend 10 photos for printing each month. If you want, you can skip a month, or overrule those suggestions to swap in other images.

Once your 10 images are set, you can choose between matte and glossy finishes, add borders or even elect to print out some of your photos as card-stock postcards you can mail to family and friends.

In addition, Google will now let you select photos to be printed and picked up at Walgreen's drugstores throughout the US, adding to existing print-and-pickup options at CVS and Walmart. Those prints, available in 4-by-6, 5-by-7 or 8-by-10 inch sizes, will be available for same-day pickup in most cases, Google said.

The Premium Print Series is expected to launch later this month, Google said.