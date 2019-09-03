Google acknowledges Calendar spam problem, promises fix is coming

Taylor Martin/CNET

Google Calendar has a spam issue where invites sent over Gmail automatically get added to your calendar. Now, Google has finally acknowledged it's a problem and promises a fix is in the work.

"We're aware of the spam occurring in Calendar and are working diligently to resolve this issue," Google employee Lesley Pace wrote Monday in a brief post on the Calendar support forum. "We'll post updates to this thread as they become available."

No timeline was given, but the company thanked users "for your patience" and linked out to a way to try and fight the issue by reporting those invites as spam in Google Calendar.

A workaround to stop the problem is to go into settings and only show invites to which you've replied, rather than the default, which is to show them all. Read detailed instructions on stopping spam Google Calendar invites here.

Going into settings to shut down the issue isn't overly complicated, but an official fix to remove the issue is definitely welcome and long overdue.