Trump touched an orb and now Twitter is glowing crazy

Thanks to Twitter, presidential photo ops these day can quickly turn into minefields -- witness President Donald Trump sliding behind the wheel of a giant truck in March and the internet driving it into the ground.

And then came the Orb. On Sunday, the Saudi Embassy tweeted out a photo of President Trump, Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi with their hands on a glowing globe.

Trump is of course in Saudi Arabia as part of his first trip abroad as president. The tweet explained that the men were inaugurating a new center meant to combat extremist ideology in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.

But the photo itself, with the eerie glow of the orb casting a strange light on the faces of the three leaders, was too reminiscent of every science-fiction/fantasy story ever, and Twitter jokesters couldn't pass it up.

Some minds immediately went to Tolkien.

Not googling this and just assuming Trump has gone full Saruman evil wizard. pic.twitter.com/l3xenG5BQ0 — Nick Amadeus (@NickAmadeus) May 21, 2017

Others took a Star Trek path.

Some went Star Wars instead.

@cd_hooks it's totally the Orb of Peace from the end of The Phantom Menace pic.twitter.com/KuBEIfKWdY — Will T (@historicus91) May 21, 2017

Harry Potter was mentioned.

Why does this look like the scene in Harry Potter where the death eaters find the prophecy orb in the department of mysteries pic.twitter.com/VYW5LfpUly — CMC (@ChaseClynch_) May 21, 2017

What you're telling me:



1. Harry Potter jokes are overdone

2. World leaders stood around touching a glowing orb



*Vein bursts in forehead* — Ann Bransom (@annbransom) May 21, 2017

"Twin Peaks," which returned Sunday night, came into the conversation.

the new TWIN PEAKS looks lit pic.twitter.com/IlC1pTGjhx — Mark Berman (@markberman) May 21, 2017

As did the classic "Space Jam."

big deal some guys put their hands on a glowing orb it's not like they're going to get super powers oh my god this is how space jam started pic.twitter.com/3rGPNr4yPD — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) May 22, 2017

Everyone already made the Trump orb Space Jam jokes already, right? Just checking in — Stephen Lurie (@luriethereal) May 22, 2017

The Trump orb is too reminiscent of the monstars getting their powers from the basketball in Space Jam. pic.twitter.com/ox6OxHvIWv — lauratellsjokes (@lauratellsjokes) May 22, 2017

And some just had fun with it.

Look, do I agree with the Orb's entire agenda? Of course not. But I do trust that the Orb has humanity's best interests at heart. — Matt Christman (@cushbomb) May 21, 2017

tfw you and your friends unearth an ancient alien hell orb and combine your powers inside it to stop superman >>>>> pic.twitter.com/kzsYEKC4R0 — jon hendren (@fart) May 21, 2017

trump 100% made a wish when he touched the orb pic.twitter.com/S0TlxgxtBY — KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) May 21, 2017

SUNDAY It's just an orb, no big deal

MONDAY Vice President Orb breaks tie in Senate

TUESDAY President Orb signs EO outlawing rectangles — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 21, 2017

It was unfair to show the orb photo cropped. Here it is with full context and it is not weirder at all. pic.twitter.com/JZ9HXvC0Gf — Comic Sans Defender (@TibiusReynolds) May 21, 2017





