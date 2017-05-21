Trump touched an orb and now Twitter is glowing crazy

Every sci-fi reference imaginable was rolled out to describe the eerie photo shared by the Saudi Embassy.

Tech Culture

Thanks to Twitter, presidential photo ops these day can quickly turn into minefields -- witness President Donald Trump sliding behind the wheel of a giant truck in March and the internet driving it into the ground.

And then came the Orb. On Sunday, the Saudi Embassy tweeted out a photo of President Trump, Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi with their hands on a glowing globe.

Trump is of course in Saudi Arabia as part of his first trip abroad as president. The tweet explained that the men were inaugurating a new center meant to combat extremist ideology in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.

But the photo itself, with the eerie glow of the orb casting a strange light on the faces of the three leaders, was too reminiscent of every science-fiction/fantasy story ever, and Twitter jokesters couldn't pass it up.

Some minds immediately went to Tolkien.

Others took a Star Trek path.

Some went Star Wars instead.

Harry Potter was mentioned.

"Twin Peaks," which returned Sunday night, came into the conversation.

As did the classic "Space Jam."

And some just had fun with it.


Logging Out: A look at death in the digital age.

Star Wars at 40: Join us in celebrating the many ways the sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.

More stories

Up Next: VR: Now starring Hollywood actors under your control
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF