Trump sits in a big truck, internet drives meme into ground

There are certain perks to being president, and getting to slide behind the wheel of a big truck and pretend to drive it is one of them.

President Donald Trump met with a group of truckers and truck-industry leaders at the White House on Thursday, and judging from the photos, it might have been the best day of his presidency.

Naturally, Twitter slammed the pedal to the metal on the resulting meme and drove it like they stole it.

Also on Thursday, the House GOP leadership announced that a vote on the president's health care bill would be delayed Naturally, that found its way into the meme too.





