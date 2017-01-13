Up Next HTC isn't killing off the One line of phones

CES 2017 is over, but the prizes are not.

On top of seeing a three-screen gaming laptop and a TV that's only 2.57 mm thick, the CNET team walked around the Las Vegas Convention Center to find great swag for one lucky reader.

Our locked-and-loaded swag bag includes:

Razer DeathAdder Elite mouse ($70)

Jetpack Spider-Man by World Tech Toys ($30)

Bluetooth Beanie by Tenergy ($25)

PowerNow Compact Mirror with portable 3,000mAh USB device charger by PCT brands ($29)

TP-Link Vivid Series TL-PBG6700 Power bank - 6,700mAh ($38)

Professional planner 2017 ($26)

Panzerglass screen protector for iPhone 7 Plus in white ($26)

3D Looker by ZTE ($10)

CES transparent backpack ($10)

Huge tote bag from CES ($10)

Koozie ($7)

So what do you have to do to win our CES 2017 swag bag worth $281? Please read our rules carefully.

Register as a CNET user. Go to the top of this page and hit the "Join CNET" link to start the registration process. If you're already registered, there's no need to register again.

Answer our question in a comment. Share with us what was your favorite video from our CES 2017 coverage.

Leave only one comment. You may enter for this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified.

The winner will be chosen randomly. The winner will receive one (1) Razer DeathAdder Elite mouse with a retail value of $70; one (1) Jetpack Spider-Man with a retail value of $30; one (1) Bluetooth Beanie with a retail value of $25; one (1) TP-Link Vivid Series TL-PBG6700 Power bank - 6,700mAh with a retail value of $38; one (1) Professional planner for 2017 with a retail value of $26; one (1) Panzerglass screen protector - iPhone 7 Plus (White) with a retail value of $26; one (1) 3D Looker - ZTE with a retail value of $10; one (1) CES transparent backpack with a retail value of $10; one (1) PowerNow Compact Mirror with portable 3,000mAh USB device charger by PCT brands with a retail value of $29; one (1) TP-Link Koozie with a retail value of $7 and one (1) XL tote bag with a retail value of $10. The total retail value of the prizes is $281.

If you are chosen, you will be notified via email. The winner must respond within three days of the end of the sweepstakes. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen.

Entries can be submitted until 11:59 p.m. PT, January 26, 2017.

And we can't forget to tell you about the legalities:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. DATA RATES MAY APPLY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. YOU HAVE NOT YET WON. MUST BE LEGAL RESIDENT OF ONE OF THE 50 UNITED STATES OR D.C., 18 YEARS OLD OR AGE OF MAJORITY, WHICHEVER IS OLDER IN YOUR STATE OF RESIDENCE AT DATE OF ENTRY INTO SWEEPSTAKES. VOID IN PUERTO RICO, ALL U.S. TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, January 26, 2017. See official rules for details.