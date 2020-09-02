Give your PC the speaker system it deserves: The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX for $100

Klipsch

Laptop, desktop, Chromebook -- whatever computer setup you've got at home, it's time for a serious audio upgrade. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Costco has the . That's $40 off the regular price and the best deal I'm seeing anywhere (including Amazon).

The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 has been around forever; it's widely regarded as one of the all-time-great computer speaker setups. And with good reason: It cranks out a whopping 200 watts of THX-certified audio goodness via its subwoofer and two satellites.

So if your computer is also the place you play games, watch movies, listen to music and so on, something like this would offer a massive improvement over any built-in speakers you're using.

Needless to say, you'll need a Costco membership to take advantage of this offer. Unfortunately, that membership Groupon deal from a couple weeks back is now expired. Maybe you can find a friend to help you make the buy?

Anyway, you'll also need a standard 3.5mm headphone or audio-out jack; the ProMedia can't run off USB. One cool perk, though: One of the satellites includes both headphone and line-out jacks, should the need arise.

Your thoughts?

This bottle uses UV light to purify your water, and it's on sale for $49 (save 30%)

Galvanox

We know that UV light can destroy the harmful germs on our phones, but did you know it works on water as well? That's the promise, anyway, as noted in this recent roundup of self-cleaning water bottles. A blast of UV light disinfects not only the H2O, but also the inside of the bottle.

Interested? Here's one of the more affordable options I've seen anywhere: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code A93SB6HR. That's 30% off the regular price.

I'll be the first to admit I know little about this product category, and this particular product is so new it has zero user reviews. I can tell you it has two cleaning modes ("fast" and "full length") and a light-cap that's good for up to 40 uses on a charge. Read the aforementioned roundup for some great insight into the way these bottles work and why you might want one.

Having binged a lot of the History Channel's Alone series recently, I can definitely see wanting an easy, effective way to sterilize water. Not that I'm dipping into a lot of wilderness streams, mind you, but you never know.

