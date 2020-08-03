Give your PC a 12-in-1 USB-C hub for $50

Aukey

No computer ever seems to have enough ports, which is why USB hubs are a thing. But forget about those weakling 4-port hubs; I've got what might be the ultimate USB hub, especially if you are interested in running multiple monitors: The Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C hub. And while it usually costs $70, right now you can get the with discount code N6U46LHV at checkout.

The Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C hub is so chock full of ports that it looks almost like a parody of a USB hub. It's covered on three sides with various connections. It features, in no particular order:

4 USB-A ports

2 USB-C ports (one is a 100-watt Power Delivery port)

2 HDMI ports

1 Ethernet port

1 VGA port

1 SD Card slot

1 Micro SD card slot

That's a crazy lot of ports, and offers a lot of flexibility. On a Windows system, for example, you can use it to run a full triple monitor rig using the pair of HDMI ports (or one HDMI and one VGA) to drive a pair of extra monitors. One of the USB-C ports is a full 100-watt PD connection, so it can charge a laptop. And two of the USB-A ports are USB 3.0-compatible, delivering 5Gbps. The Ethernet port supports speeds up to a gigbit -- great for these modern laptops that come without any Ethernet at all.

The whole thing plugs into your PC, laptop, or Mac via a USB-C connector, and it's an unpowered hub, which makes it relatively portable since there's no AC adapter to carry around.

