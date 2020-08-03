CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Pixel 4A review Microsoft, TikTok discussions Second stimulus check $250 off Acer Aspire 5 laptop SpaceX splashdown School reopenings
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Give your PC a 12-in-1 USB-C hub for $50

This kitchen-sink breakout box includes HDMI, Ethernet, VGA, USB and an SD Card reader.

aukey
Aukey

No computer ever seems to have enough ports, which is why USB hubs are a thing. But forget about those weakling 4-port hubs; I've got what might be the ultimate USB hub, especially if you are interested in running multiple monitors: The Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C hub. And while it usually costs $70, right now you can get the Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C hub for $50 with discount code N6U46LHV at checkout.

See it at Amazon

The Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C hub is so chock full of ports that it looks almost like a parody of a USB hub. It's covered on three sides with various connections. It features, in no particular order:

  • 4 USB-A ports
  • 2 USB-C ports (one is a 100-watt Power Delivery port)
  • 2 HDMI ports
  • 1 Ethernet port
  • 1 VGA port
  • 1 SD Card slot
  • 1 Micro SD card slot

That's a crazy lot of ports, and offers a lot of flexibility. On a Windows system, for example, you can use it to run a full triple monitor rig using the pair of HDMI ports (or one HDMI and one VGA) to drive a pair of extra monitors. One of the USB-C ports is a full 100-watt PD connection, so it can charge a laptop. And two of the USB-A ports are USB 3.0-compatible, delivering 5Gbps. The Ethernet port supports speeds up to a gigbit -- great for these modern laptops that come without any Ethernet at all. 

The whole thing plugs into your PC, laptop, or Mac via a USB-C connector, and it's an unpowered hub, which makes it relatively portable since there's no AC adapter to carry around. 

Now playing: Watch this: New trailer shows what we all want in the iPhone 12
4:24

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.