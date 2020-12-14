Get this sweet 100W USB-C MacBook or Windows PC charger for only $30

Looking for a cheaper and more compact replacement charger for your USB-C charging Apple MacBook or Windows laptop? Aukey's 100W PD Charger is normally $40, but after you apply the instant $10-off coupon on Amazon (just check the box), the price drops to $30. Back in July the list price was $55, and Aukey was offering a CNET-exclusive deal on it for $41, so this deal is $11 better than that. Additionally, the newer Aukey 90W 3-port PD charger with 2 USB-C ports and a USB-A port is only $40 with an instant 25%-off coupon. Both are equipped with the GaN fast-charging chipset, which allows the charger to be smaller than many competing models.
While it's designed to be able to charge larger laptops like the MacBook Pro 16-inch, it will charge any laptop that charges via USB-C, as well as smartphones and tablets, at their maximum charging rate (it automatically adjusts its charging output for the device).
Apple's 96W USB-C charger costs $79 so this Aukey is almost half its price and also significantly smaller.
This article was first published earlier this year.
