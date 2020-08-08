Get this HD portable monitor with two USB-C ports for $150

Lepow

None of us expected to spend most of 2020 at home, unable to go miniature golfing or to see a movie in a theater. And if the pandemic has you working from home, an inexpensive second monitor could help make your kitchen table feel more like the corporate office. Right now you can get the when you apply the coupon on the product page and use discount code UP7VI7OG at checkout. That's 25% off the regular price.

The Lepow Z1 is a Full HD monitor (that's 1920 x 1080 pixels) with 320 nits of brightness. It includes a Mini HDMI connector and a pair of USB-C ports, along with a headphone jack (the monitor has a built-in speaker as well). You can use it as a primary or secondary display for your computer or laptop, but it also works as an external display for other gadgets -- you can connect a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and many phones and tablets.

It's also quite portable -- the Z1 weighs 1.8 pounds and is 0.3 inches thick. It comes with its own screen protector that tents into a stand. Want to see some other options? Be sure to check out CNET's roundup of the best monitors under $200 you can get right now.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.