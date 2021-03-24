Get the iconic Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse for just $27

Razer

Gamers are always in search of the perfect gaming mouse, which explains why there's an enormous industry of lightweight mice, mice with lots of buttons, symmetric ambidextrous mice and customizable mice that come with spare weights for tweaking the balance. Rising above all that noise, though, is the iconic DeathAdder series of gaming mice, a clear favorite among esports gamers. Right now you can get the , the lowest price I've ever seen.

The DeathAdder Essential is the entry-level version in the DeathAdder family. But don't let that put you off -- its 6,400 dots per inch may not hold a candle to the 20,000 dpi you'll get from the DeathAdder v2, but I guarantee it's higher-resolution than the budget mouse you're using now. It's rated for a seemingly infinite 10 million clicks (though in comparison, the DeathAdder v2 is built to survive 70 million clicks) and has nice extras like a lightweight braided cable and RGB illumination.

The mouse tends to sell at full price in most places -- it's $50 at Best Buy and the Razer online store right now, for example. Amazon is the lone exception; it has dropped the price to $30 but this deal still beat that by a few bucks.

If you're looking for a no-nonsense, precise, fast-action and lightweight gaming mouse, the DeathAdder Essential for $27 could be all you ever need -- or the gateway to even more robust DeathAdder models in the future.

