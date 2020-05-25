Deal Savings Price

































The three-day weekend that usually signals the unofficial start of summer feels a little different this year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Memorial Day sales are definitely still in full swing.

Despite our current situation, no pandemic will keep retailers from showering consumers with Memorial Day deals. Want to save a few dollars on laptops, kitchen gadgets, mattresses or bedding? We've got you. This list details everything you need to know -- from the original list price to to the coupon code. Be sure to check out all the laptops that Lenovo has on sale, as well as the top kitchen gadgets at Wayfair. On top of those, I've rounded up the most intriguing Memorial Day deals for you on select items from major online stores below. Memorial Day savings are still out there to be had!

Hydrow I don't know if Hydrow appreciates this comparison or not, but you can think of the Hydrow Rower as the Peleton of row machines. This solidly constructed exerciser is made of aluminum and steel, and includes a 22-inch HD touchscreen for displaying hundreds of immersive workouts. As well as the rower, you'll need a $38 per month subscription to take advantage of the online classes. Right now, you can save $100 on the price of the machine itself when you use promo code CNET100 at checkout.

BlazePod BlazePod is a portable training system that uses a set of smart puck-like devices as a part of a workout routine. The pods are programmed with a mobile app to light up with visual cues to lead you through a wide variety of workouts that include interval workouts, suspension training and functional training. The system works indoors and out and the pods are water (and sweat) resistant as well as designed to handle abuse like punches and kicks. For the holiday, you can get the Standard Kit (which includes four pods, straps and suction cups as well as the charging base) for $237.

Make waiting in line at the grocery store to see if you can find a package of toilet paper a thing of the past -- add a bidet attachment to your toilet. Tushy is offering 15% off all bidets when you use promo code MEMDAY at checkout. Want to read Cheapskate Rick's firsthand account of trying a Tushy bidet? I know you do.

DASH I've said it before, and I'll say it again: An air fryer is the most useful gadget in the kitchen, even though it doesn't use oil and therefore doesn't actually fry anything. It's amazing with wings and fries, and cooks everything with less fat and calories than traditional oil frying.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features all wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. When you apply discount code THINKMEMORIAL, it's very nearly half off. This model features a 14-inch display (it's FHD with a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution) and an antiglare finish, and you get the compatible ThinkPad Pen Pro stylus as well. Under the hood, you get a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen) review.

Blue Apron One of the very first meal kit delivery services, Blue Apron has been honing its service for years. Each week you get eight menu choices that always include seafood and vegetarian options. Recipes are easy to put together, and each box comes with the ingredients separated and organized -- some meal services jumble ingredients together inconveniently. Boxes usually run about $60 for three two-plate meals, but from now till May 25, you can save $20 per box for your first three boxes ($60 total) when you sign up as a new customer. Read our roundup of the best meal kit delivery services.

Tineco CNET hasn't reviewed the Tineco A10, but it's well-loved on Amazon, with four stars from over 3,400 ratings. It has a powerful 350-watt motor, runs for about 25 minutes between charges and converts easily to a handheld vacuum.

Bird The best job I ever had was the one in which I had a one-mile commute to the office, so I got to ride a OneWheel motorized skateboard to the office every day. You can get the same wind-in-your-hair excitement from a Bird One electric scooter which has a range of about 25 miles and a top speed of 18 mph. And with built-in GPS, you'll never lose it.

Sarah Tew/CNET The 65-inch Vizio P-Series is a 4K UHD smart TV with five HDMI inputs, USB and Ethernet ports. It's compatible with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit, which lets you share images and video from mobile devices easily. More local dimming zones and higher contrast compared to Vizio's M8 give this a leg up, along with 120Hz capability and a pair of 10-watt speakers. Inventory is getting low on this TV, so it might not be available at every Best Buy.

Nanoleaf You might already know Nanoloaf's cool, futuristic LED light panels that are HomeKit, Alexa and Google Home compatible. They're also interactive by voice and touch, and you can sync them up to your music and home entertainment system. From now through the end of the month, you can save 10% on three lighting panels: Canvas Smarter Kit (9 light squares)

Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition (9 triangular panels)

Canvas Expansion Pack (4 light squares)

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Brava is a countertop oven that's not really a toaster oven, nor is it a microwave. Instead, Brava uses a combination of visible and infrared light to cook food faster than by traditional methods. The system's combination of sensors, camera and independent heating zones lets you put all the components of a meal on the same oven tray so everything is cooked properly and completed at the same time. Right now, you can save $200 on any of Brava's three packages: The Brava Starter Set is $895 (down from $1,095)

The Bake & Breakfast is $1,095 (down from $1,295)

The Chef's Choice is $1,295 (down from $1,495) All three models feature the same Brava oven but vary by included accessories. You can see all the details at Brava.

Jackbox Games What kind of holiday would it be without a game from Jackbox, like a Jackbox Party Pack, Drawful 2 or Quiplash? Jackbox has been running a sitewide sale for several weeks now with many games 50% off (you can get The Jackbox Party Pack for $12.50, down from $25, for example). When you apply discount code CNET at checkout, you get an extra 10% off whatever the current price is -- sale or otherwise.

Chris Monroe/CNET Eero really kicked off the whole mesh network revolution for home Wi-Fi systems, and this second-generation Eero system includes three nodes for coverage of up to about 5,000 square feet. If that's not enough, you can add additional nodes for $100 each. The Eero is a triband system that simplifies much of the complexity of setting up a full-featured Wi-Fi network with a simple mobile app, but it includes security, guest networks, parental controls and more.

HostGator is a full-service hosting company, with plans for almost any need. The service not only allows more sophisticated site builders to customize their dedicated or virtual server, but you can also choose between Linux and Windows hosting -- and there's a 45-day money-back guarantee. Through May 21, you can get 70% off any annual shared hosting package, and includes free domain registration as well. To take advantage of the deal, use coupon code MAY70 at checkout.

Floyd Floyd's Platform Bed is billed as the world's most modular bed frame -- not only can you get it with or without underbed storage and with or without a headboard, but you can easily expand it from a twin to a full, queen or king bed. Get $100 with promo code SUNSHINE. Floyd also has a sale on other items now through May 25: The Sofa: Save $125

The Shelves: Save $75

The Mattress: Save $125

Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Bedding offers a variety of American-made mattresses and bedding. Now through May 25, everything on the site is 25% off when you apply discount code MEMORIAL25 at checkout. But even when the sale is over, military, first responders, medical professionals, teachers and students can continue to take advantage of the 25% discount year-round.

Nest Bedding Nest Bedding is a family-owned, factory direct, bedding and mattress company with a half-dozen mattresses to choose from. Every mattress comes with a 100-night free trial, free exchange and free return policy. From now through May 31, Nest is offering 25% off your entire cart when you purchase any mattress.

Burrow Burrow offers a broad selection of furniture like seating, tables, shelf units, rugs and accessories. Burrow designs are characterized by modern aesthetics, innovative touches (like integrating USB chargers into seating units) and modular designs. The modular approach means the shipping and delivery costs are often dramatically lower than traditional furniture. Now through the end of May, using coupon code MDW, you can save up to $600 on purchases across the site, depending upon how much you spend: Save 10% on purchases up to $1,499

Save $200 10% on purchases over $1,500

Save $250 10% on purchases over $1,800

Save $300 10% on purchases over $2,200

Save $400 10% on purchases over $2,600

Save $500 10% on purchases over $3,000

Save $600 10% on purchases over $4,000

Amerisleep Amerisleep offers free shipping, a 20-year warranty and 100-night trials for its sleep products. For Memorial Day, you can get 30% off Americsleep's best-selling mattress, the AS3, when you apply discount code MD30 at checkout. In addition, you can get $1,500 off an Amerisleep adjustable bed, dropping the cost of a $3,139 set to $2,511. The discount is applied automatically at checkout.

Originally published earlier this week. Regularly updated with the latest Memorial Day Sale deals.

