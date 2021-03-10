Get the amazing Oculus Quest VR headset for a mere $199

Mark Licea/CNET

I'll keep this short and sweet: The Oculus Quest is a truly astounding VR headset -- inexpensive, completely wireless and compatible with a large selection of games, both in standalone mode and with even more titles when you plug it into a computer with a USB cable. The Quest 2 is out and selling like hotcakes, but the original Oculus Quest, which originally sold for $400, is still a great headset, and in terms of tech, is only a little over a year old. Right now, you can get the original -- an unprecedented low price.

The headset is refurbished, sold by Best Buy via eBay. It comes with a one-year warranty and includes free shipping. I could gush about this product -- both the newer $299 Quest 2 as well as the almost-as-awesome first generation model being sold here. But don't take it from me -- check out CNET's review of the Quest, in which reviewer Scott Stein said, "Facebook's newest VR headset is the best thing I've tried this year."

If you're interested, don't procrastinate. They are selling fast and will almost certainly be sold out within the next few hours.

