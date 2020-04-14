Get Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for up to 58% off

Last year's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a breath of fresh air. A truly excellent game in the Star Wars milieu, it made you feel like you were a part of the extended universe in a way that too few games have been able to do. Need convincing? Read GameSpot's review of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
We saw some great deals on Fallen Order during the holidays, and right now, it's down near its historically lowest price -- depending on the platform, you can get Fallen Order up to 61% off.
This copy of Fallen Order for the PC is English only, but is 58% off the regular price of $70.
Grab the Deluxe Edition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for the Xbox One and save 61% on the regular price of $89.
Get Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for the PS4 and save 33% compared to the regular price of $60.
