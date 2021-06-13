Get ready to 'Xbox and chill' with new Xbox Mini-Fridge

Microsoft

Microsoft continues to run with the joke that its Xbox Series X looks like a fridge with the E3 reveal of an Xbox Mini-Fridge at the end of the company's E3 2021 event. Not a lot of details were provided other than the look for the new appliance and the phrase "Xbox and Chill."

What can be seen in the short video for the Xbox Mini-Fridge is its small size as it looks like it can store a 12-pack of sodas at most. Of course, it will have the Xbox Series X design to it.

Xbox and Chill ❄️



The Xbox Mini-Fridge is coming this holiday season | #XboxBethesda​ #XboxandChill pic.twitter.com/thCE031RXs — Xbox (@Xbox) June 13, 2021

When the Xbox Series X was officially revealed, the jokes started popping up on social media on how the console resembled a fridge. Microsoft added to the gag by making an actual Xbox refrigerator that it was giving away at the time of the console launch.

The Xbox Mini-Fridge is set for release this holiday season although no price was provided.