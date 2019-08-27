Get Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4 for $19.99

Marvel

Remember way back a year ago, when Marvel's Spider-Man was the hot PS4 game? And remember when it was $60? Cheap things come to those who wait -- and that's especially true for videogames, even the top-ranked, award-winning ones.

Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) for $19.99. Shipping adds $3.99, though you may be able to find it in a local store and dodge that charge. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

This isn't the first time the game has dipped to $20, though it mostly sells for $40. Worth noting: CNET's Jeff Bakalar called it "the best Spider-Man game to date" in his Marvel's Spider-Man review, and Sony recently added Spider-Man: Far From Home costumes to the game.

I've always been an Xbox guy, but this game makes me want to go out and buy a PS4 just to play it. (Oh, Sony, won't you just let Xbox players have it already? Think of the money you'd make!)

Now playing: Watch this: Spider-Man PS4 gameplay looks... amazing

