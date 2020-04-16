Get Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition for PS4 for $15

Marvel

Remember late 2018, when Marvel's Spider-Man was the hot PS4 game? And remember when it was $60? Cheap things come to those who wait -- and that's especially true for videogames, even the top-ranked, award-winning ones.

Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy via eBay has . You can also , though shipping will cost you $4 unless you're able to get curbside pickup. (Update: Shortly after I posted this, the game went out of stock at eBay -- but you can still get it from Best Buy.)

The last time I wrote about the game, it was $20 for the regular edition. GoTY adds a bunch of downloadable content; this is effectively a super-sized Spider-Man. It normally sells for $40.

Also worth noting: , nice if you want the game immediately instead of waiting on the boxed copy.

CNET's Jeff Bakalar called this "the best Spider-Man game to date" in his Marvel's Spider-Man review, and Sony has since added Spider-Man: Far From Home costumes to keep it more current.

I've always been an Xbox guy, but this game makes me want to go out and buy a PS4 just to play it. (Oh, Sony, won't you just let Xbox have it already? Think of the money you'd make!)

Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new sale price or availability or both.

Now playing: Watch this: Spider-Man PS4 gameplay looks... amazing

Read More: All the latest Best Buy coupons

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.